DB Live: M&G fall in profit; ASOS uplift; Balfour Beatty loss

Wednesday Update

7am: M&G adjusted profits fall

The asset manager announced that adjusted operating profit for the half year fell to £309 million from £714m last time.

There was an and IFRS profit after tax of £826 million, up from £795m.

Assets under management and administration declined to £339 billion, reflecting negative market movements in March.

Completion of Ascentric from Royal London is scheduled for 1 September following FCA approval of change in control.

The company has declared an interim dividend of 6p per share, in line with the policy of paying one-third of the previous year’s final dividend.

John Foley, chief executive, said: “This has been a resilient performance in extremely difficult times, with the value of our diversified business mix coming through strongly. “

ASOS sales ahead of forecast

The online retailer said sales and profit for the full year are expected to be significantly ahead of market expectations.

Revenue growth is now expected to be between 17% and 19% with profit before tax in the region of £130m-£150m.

The improvement in expectations is supported by stronger than anticipated underlying demand and the continuation of the beneficial returns profile highlighted in our last trading statement.

It has seen a significant and sustained reduction in returns rates since April. In part this reflects customer demand for ‘lockdown’ categories, such as activewear and face and body.

Balfour Beatty loss

Underlying loss from operations for the half year to 26 June came in at £14 million (2019: £72m profit), principally due to impact of COVID-19.

Leo Quinn, group chief executive, said: “The financial impacts of COVID-19 are unavoidable; but they will pass.

“Since the start of Build to Last, our balance sheet, order book and expert capability are at record levels. We look forward with confidence to returning to profitable managed growth, and to delivering ongoing value for all our stakeholders.”

UK officially in recession

GDP shrank by a record 20.4% in the second quarter as the UK plunged into recession for the first time since the 2008 financial crash.

According to the Office of National Statistics (ONS), the economy is now 22.1% smaller than it was at the end of 2019.

The decline was largely driven by a 20% fall in output in April, the biggest monthly decline on record, as the UK went into full lockdown.

Today’s Agenda

ONS publishes the latest UK GDP numbers. The consensus is for a decline in output of 21%

