DB Live: Ovo picks up SSE bill; UK debt rises; Omega boost

8.15am: London open

The FTSE was treading water at the open, down 9 points at 6,004.44 as traders continued to digest weak economic data.

7am: Ovo picks up SSE bill

Ovo Energy has been landed with a £1.2 million for bill for SSE’s failure to install enough smart meters in 2019.

SSE Energy Services failed to meet its smart meter installation target for 2019, before it was acquired by Ovo Energy in 2020, said industry regulator Ofgem.

Ovo will still pay the bill even though it only took over SSE’s retail business In January.

It is the second fine levied on SSE for a failure to meet smart targets. In 2018, Ofgem fined the company £700,000.

Ovo paid SSE £500m for its retail business and has cut more than 2,500 jobs, including a centre in Selkirk.

Public debt

Britain’s public debt mountain has exceeded £2 trillion for the first time after unprecedented government support for the economy added £228 billion.

Debt at the end of July was 100.5% of GDP for the first time since March 1961, the Office for National Statistics said.

The ONS also reports that public borrowing in July alone was £26.7bn. That’s the fourth highest borrowing in any month on record.

Borrowing in the first four months of the financial year so far – from April to July – was around £150.5bn, “the highest borrowing in any April to July period” since records began in 1993.

Omega secures WHO backing

Medical diagnostics firm Omega has received World Health Organisation prequalification for its Visitect disease test for identifying patients with advanced HIV.

Omega said this is a key commercial milestone for the company and follows the supply agreement secured with the Clinton Health Access Initiative in April to accelerate access of the test to low-income countries, lower-middle income countries and upper-middle income countries as classified by the World Bank.

