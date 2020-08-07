DB Live: Hargreaves Lansdown; Rightmove

Friday Update

7am: Hargreaves Lansdown

The investment firm saw profit before tax for the year to the end of June increase 24% to £378.3 million and is proposing to raise its dividend by 31% to 54.9p.

Chris Hill, chief executive, said: “We have delivered a strong performance, despite an external environment of persistent challenge.

“The benefits of putting our clients at the heart of everything we do, combined with our investment in the scalability, diversity and resilience of HL’s business model, have been demonstrated through a record 188,000 net new clients, bringing total active clients to over 1.4 million and £7.7 billion of net new business, also a record.’

Rightmove

Estate agency Rightmove said demand for sales properties soared by 50% in June and July, while rentals were up 20%.

The online property portal said this was because of pent-up demand and also people wanting to move home after the experience of lockdown.

Standard Life Aberdeen swings to loss

Standard Life Aberdeen has announced an IFRS half-year loss before tax of £498m (2019: £629m profit).

Today’s agenda

Chancellor Rishi Sunak visits Scotland

US jobs report