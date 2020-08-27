DB Live: Macfarlane holds divi; Orkney Harbour; IPPR report

Thursday Update

7am: Macfarlane maintains dividend

The Glasgow packaging group has raised its interim dividend by 1.4% to 0.7p per share (2019: 0.69) after profit before tax fell slightly from £3.8m to £3.6m (-5.5%) on an almost standalone revenue of £105.6m against £107.5m last time.

Chairman Stuart Paterson, said: “There are still significant uncertainties and concerns over future economic conditions.

“However, the board is confident that, given the resilience of the business in the second quarter, the expected seasonal uplift in the final quarter and actions being taken to reduce operating costs, the Group will continue to progress in the second half of 2020.

Hays

Recruitment firm Hays reported a drop in its annual net fees as the jobs market readjusted to the coronavirus pandemic.

It reported profit before tax down by 49% from £246.3m to £126.2m, while operating profit dropped 46% to £135m.

British Gas payout over meter switch

British Gas will pay £1.48 million to customers and £250,000 more into the energy redress fund after changing meter providers and not giving customers enough information about what it meant for them.

The switch left some people unable to top up their pre-payment meters, as the minimum amount shot up from £1 to £5.

Rolls-Royce loss

Engineering giant Rolls-Royce made a pre-tax loss of £5.4bn in the six months to the end of June, hit by £1.1bn in write-offs and impairments, a £2.6bn loss on foreign exchange hedging contracts, and restructuring costs of £366m.

Youth jobs alert

The number of 16 to 24-year-olds out of a job could top 140,000 by the end of this year, according to the think tank IPPR Scotland.

It described the record level of unemployment as a “reasonable worst-case ‘downside’ scenario” and put the most optimistic forecast for the age group at more than 80,000.

Tracy Black, CBI Scotland director, said: “IPPR’s research is a stark reminder of the unprecedented economic crisis the Covid-19 pandemic has created and the disproportionate impact it is likely to have on young people.”

Orkney Harbour plan

Orkney Harbours today officially launches a £230 million infrastructure vision that would place the island at the forefront of the drive for a cleaner, greener future.

The Orkney Harbours Masterplan Phase 1 considers five main locations on the Orkney mainland. Proposals focus on harbour infrastructure enhancements over 20 years.

Phase 1 focuses on the Scapa Deep Water Quay; Hatston Pier; Kirkwall Pier; Scapa Pier; and Stromness. Phase 2 will ultimately develop the Islands’ smaller harbours and piers across the archipelago. Orkney Islands Council, the Statutory Harbour Authority, has overall responsibility for the project.

Markets

Ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium for central banking experts from around the world the Dow Jones gained 0.3% while the S&P 500 climbed another 1% and the tech-focusded Nasdaq index advanced further, rising 1.73%.

In Asia Japan’s Nikkei fell 104 points or 0.45% to 23,186. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng moved 0..83% lower to 25,281 and the Shanghai Composite added 0.47% to 3,348.

Today’s Agenda

* The Liberal Democrat party will announce its new leader at midday with senior party sources saying it has been a close race between acting leader and former energy secretary, Ed Davey, and the party’s education spokeswoman, Layla Moran. Full story here

* US Federal Reserve chairman Jay Powell will lead an online symposium of central banking experts from around the world at Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

