DB Live: Markets buoyed, oil rises; Provident Financial slips

7am: Provident slips to loss

Doorstep lender Provident Financial fell to a loss in the first half and suspended its interim dividend as customers struggle to pay off debts.

The company, which provides credit to people who do not meet the lending criteria of mainstream banks, reported a pretax loss of £28 million for the six months ended 30 June against a profit of £43.1m last time.

Markets buoyed by talks, oil rises after hurricane

Wall Street continued its record sequence, closing at new highs after news that the US had held “constructive” talks with China on its phase one trade deal and investors waited to hear from the Federal Reserve about its next moves to support the US recovery.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is due to speak at a virtual Jackson Hole symposium on Thursday and investors think he could outline a more accommodative approach to inflation.

Although the market gains were more modest than the previous session, the benchmark S&P 500 closed up 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.75%.

Only the Dow Jones is yet to reclaim its pre-coronavirus highs. It closed 0.21% lower.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index was trading marginally lower (0.1%), while China’s Shanghai Composite is down 0.8% and the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was also flat.

The FTSE 100 index reversed much of the previous session’s gains, closing 67.72 points or 1.11% lower at 6,037.01.

Oil jumped to a five-month peak as a hurricane disrupted output in the Gulf of Mexico.

Brent crude futures touched $46.02 a barrel, up 16 cents. US crude futures were steady at $43.35 a barrel, though analysts believe the lift is temporary.

* The GERS data on the Scottish government’s expenditure and revenue is published

* Bars, cafes and restaurants are allowed to re-open in Aberdeen

