DB Live: M&S cuts 7,000 jobs; Persimmon rebounds; Wood in loss

Tuesday Update

7am: Marks & Spencer to axe 7,000 jobs

Marks & Spencer is to cut 7,000 jobs over the next three months in a major shake-up of its operations.

These will include departures in the central support centre, in regional management, and in the stores, “reflecting the fact that the change has been felt throughout the business.”

It said: “We expect a significant proportion will be through voluntary departures and early retirement.”

The company expects to create a number of jobs as it invests in online fulfilment a food warehouse and reshapes its store portfolio over the course of the year.

The cost of the programme including redundancies will be reflected in a significant adjusting item to be included in the group’s half-year results.

The company said that in the year to date it has performed ahead of the scenario announced at the year-end in revenue and cash.

“However, at this early stage there remains substantial uncertainty about market conditions and the duration of social distancing measures, and we are retaining a cautious approach to planning for the balance of the year.”

M&S Food sales have built steadily from the shifts in demand and closure of travel locations at the outset of the crisis. In the last 13 weeks total food sales have increased 2.5%.

In clothing revenue was down 38.5% in the last 13 weeks. In the 8 weeks since store re-opening total sales have been down 29.9% with trends steadily improving. In those 8 weeks store sales were down 47.9% and online has continued to perform strongly up 39.2% on last year.

Persimmon sees rebound

Pre-tax profits fell by 42% to £292.4m but Persimmon said it ended the period in a strong financial position with cash of £821m.

The housebuilder said it has seen a strong rebound in house sales in July following the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Average weekly private sales are up by 49% on a year with forward orders 21% higher at £2.5bn.

In a statement with its results for the half-year to June, Persimmon added that prospects were sufficiently encouraging to recommend a 40p interim dividend.

Revenue fell by a third to £1.2bn while the number of completions dropped to 4,900 (7,584) as lockdown severely hampered sales and construction.

The company said the short term outlook is robust with a strong start to the second half and healthy level of forward orders, well supported by a strong work in progress position.

Group chief executive Dave Jenkinson hailed the company’s “preparedness, agility and strength” during the pandemic.

He said: “Taking an early decision not to take advantage of the furlough scheme for any colleagues, we maintained good momentum in the business, continuing to serve our customers, making detailed preparations for a safe return to work and, when it was appropriate, restarting our build programmes efficiently.

“Build rates were back at pre-Covid levels by the end of the period.

Wood Group protects margins

The energy services group slipped go an $11m half year loss against a $13m profit last time.

Operating profit before exceptionals were $101m, down on $168m last time. There is no interim dividend.

Revenue came in at $4.1bn down 14.7% (11.5% on a like for like basis).

Chief executive Robin Watson said the company had taken “early and decisive actions” in response to the unprecedented impact of Covid-19 on the global economy and oil price volatility.

“We are benefitting from our broader market exposure and have seen relative resilience in two thirds of our revenue which is derived from chemicals & downstream, renewables and built environment markets.

“We have successfully protected margins, and delivered trading performance at the upper end of guidance while reducing net debt as a result of portfolio optimisation and steps taken to protect cashflow.

“Our objectives are to maintain full year margins in line with 2019 and deliver strong cashflow to further reduce debt in the second half.”

1am: Oracle enters TikTok talks

Oracle has held preliminary talks with TikTok’s Chinese owner, ByteDance, and is considering buying the app’s operations in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, according to the Financial Times.