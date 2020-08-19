DB Live: Inflation rises; retail recovery ‘worryingly low pace’

Wednesday Update

7.50am: UK avoids deflation

Richard Berry, founder of goodmoneyguide.com, says consumer demand is spluttering back into life and starting to drive up prices.

“With many high street names slashing both jobs and prices in a desperate attempt to cut costs and lure back customers, the news that the UK has dodged the deflationary bullet will be welcome. (see inflation report below)

“But no-one should confuse July’s surge in inflation with a return to rude economic health. The prospects of British consumers spending their way out of recession still look slim.

“Much of the surprise jump in inflationary momentum is down to rising oil prices and the Bank of England’s vast programme of monetary stimulus, rather than a rekindling of consumer confidence.”

7am: Inflation rises

The UK’s inflation rate rose to 1% in July as lockdown measures in the UK eased.

The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) from June’s value of 0.6% the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

ONS deputy national statistician Jonathan Athow said: “Inflation has risen, in part, due to the largest monthly pump price increase in nearly a decade, as international oil prices rose from their lows earlier this year.

“The largest upward movement came from clothing where prices fell on the month but by less than a year ago, partly due to different sales patterns throughout the year so far.

“In addition, prices for private dental treatment, physiotherapy and haircuts have increased with the need for PPE contributing to costs for these businesses.

“Our new experimental numbers, taking into account changing spending patterns throughout the pandemic, show prices rising only a little higher than our headline inflation figures.”

6am: Retailers still struggling

Scotland’s retailers saw total sales fall by 8.3% compared with July 2019, or by 7.7% on a like-for-like basis, according to the Scottish Retail Consortium.

Paul Martin, Partner, UK head of retail at KPMG, said: “With store sales down 8.3% year-on-year, we’re witnessing a recovery of sorts, but at a worryingly low pace.

“Once again, food sales have helped to mitigate some of the losses in the industry, with fashion retailers continuing to struggle as consumers focus on essential purchases.

“September is typically one of the strongest months of the year for Scottish High Streets, so there will be a great deal of nervousness as we approach this period with furlough schemes tailing off and local lockdowns and travel restrictions continuing to put people off returning to a degree of normality.

“The industry is facing an uphill battle for survival. The next few months could be a crucial make-or-break period for many.”

Ewan MacDonald Russell, Head of Policy & External Affairs at the SRC, said: “Whilst these figures are a significant improvement on the dire numbers from full lockdown, they are still lower than expected for this time of year.’

Pizza Express closures

Pizza Express is to close 73 of its UK restaurants, putting 1,100 jobs at risk.

The chain, which has 454 UK outlets, said it had cut a deal to reduce rent costs.

It said although most of its restaurants have been profitable over the past three years, earnings had been declining.

It has hired Lazard to advise on a sale process for the business.

