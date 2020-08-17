DB Live: Morrisons scraps bags for life; City airport delay

Monday Update

8.30am London rises

The FTSE 100 dipped just after the open before turning slightly higher as a delay to US-China trade talks added to jitters about a slow economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

The blue-chip index was 9.85 points (0.16%) higher at 6,099.89.

8am: Bags for life scrapped

Supermarket chain Morrisons is planning to ditch its plastic “bags for life” in the latest war on waste.

It is launching a new trial using sturdy paper bags in eight stores from Monday – including Paisley – and will roll the initiative out to all 500 branches if successful.

The move comes after the company found bags for life are being used just once before being thrown away, adding to the waste problem.

Introducing paper bags across all its 494 stores would save 90 million plastic bags being used annually, the equivalent of 3,510 tonnes of plastic per year, the company said.

The bags will cost the same as a plastic bag for life costs now, which was hiked up to 30p from 20p last year.

7.50am: Oil prices

Oil prices rose after China said it plans to ship large volumes of US crude in August and September.

Brent crude added 32 cents, or 0.7%, to $45.12 a barrel by 0616 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 35 cents, or 0.8%, to $42.36 a barrel.

Record crude imports from the world’s top importer and the easing of COVID-19 restrictions globally have supported oil prices.

London City delays

London City Airport has put its £500m expansion programme on hold due to a slump in demand during the Covid pandemic.

Construction will be paused at the end of this year when infrastructure work is completed on new aircraft stands, a full-length parallel taxiway and new passenger facilities.

The move will hit plans for extending the terminal and a new east pier.

Housing market rises

The UK housing market enjoyed its busiest month in over 10 years, according to listings site Rightmove, with property tax breaks and a rush to the countryside helping to drive demand.

Hampden enjoys strong first half

Hampden & Co, the Edinburgh-based private bank, has announced continued strong growth in lending and deposits in the first half of 2020.

Markets: Japan shrinks

Japan’s economy shrank by a record 7.8% in the April-June quarter, the worst contraction in the nation’s modern history. The fall was 27.8% on an annualised basis.

It is the worst economic contraction for Japan since comparable data became available in 1980, eclipsing the brutal impact of the 2008 global financial crisis.

Today’s Agenda

The Scottish National Gallery in Edinburgh and Kelvingrove Art Gallery in Glasgow reopen. Visitors will have to book.

Today’s top Daily Business headlines

Self-employed to benefit from second payment

Pressure grows on P2P sector as investors pull funds

Schroders makes home working permanent