DB Live: German economy shrinks; Virgin Atlantic rescue vote

Tuesday Update

7am: German economy shrinks

The German economy contracted by a record 9.7% in the second quarter as private consumption, investments and exports all collapsed at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the statistics office said.

It is the sharpest decline since Germany began producing quarterly growth figures in 1970.

The figure represents a small upward revision to an earlier estimate which said total production of goods and services declined by 10.1% during the April-to-June period.

The contraction followed a 2% drop in activity in the previous three months.

James Fisher declares dividend

Marine services and engineering company James Fisher said it is well-positioned for any improvement in market conditions in the second half and beyond.

“Whilst the financial performance in 2020 will be lower than 2019, the Group remains well placed to deliver future growth for its shareholders,” it said in half year figures.

Revenue was 10% lower than the prior year at £258.1m (2019: £286.9m). All divisions showed good resilience and traded profitably in each month during the second quarter and underlying operating profit for the first half was £19.5m (2019: £24.5m). Underlying profit before taxation was £15.1m (2019: £20.9m).

The board said the group’s resilience has enabled it to declare an interim dividend of 8p per share, which is down against last year (11.3p), reflecting the reduction in underlying profit before taxation.

6am: Markets

The FTSE 100 index is expected to extend yesterday’s rally following robust trading in the US and Asian markets as hope grows around fresh US/China trade deal talks and a coronavirus vaccine.

The blue chip index jumped 102.84 points on Monday to close at 6,104.73.

On Wall Street the Dow Jones Industrials Average advanced by almost 1.4% while the broader S&P 500 index rose 1%, and the tech-laden Nasdaq Composite added 0.6%.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index up 1.7%, although Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index shed 0.5%.

Markets were buoyed by reports that top US and Chinese officials saw progress in resolving concerns around the Phase 1 trade deal reached between the two countries in January.

Oil prices were buoyant, with Brent crude up +1.76% to $45.13/bbl in a move that wiped out all of last week’s declines and helped energy stocks lead the equity advance on both sides of the Atlantic.

Today’s agenda

* Virgin Atlantic’s creditors will vote on a £1.2 billion rescue plan. The airline, which is 51% owned by Richard Branson’s Virgin Group and 49% by US airline Delta, said it is on track to finalise its recapitalisation in the first week of September.

* Cloud computing firm Iomart holds its AGM

Today’s top Daily Business headlines

Logan to outline tech’s role in fuelling recovery

Freeman is latest top SNP figure to quit Holyrood

BrewDog to plant forest in carbon negative plan