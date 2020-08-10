DB Live: FirstGroup bus boost; Shawbrook profits plunge

Monday Update

FirstGroup welcomes bus support

Transport company FirstGroup has welcomed the extension of funding from the UK and Scottish governments to support bus services during the coronavirus pandemic.

Westminster is providing £218.4m which extends the arrangements previously announced at the end of May for the next eight weeks.

Additional rolling funding of up to £27.3m per week will continue to be made available under the programme thereafter, until it is no longer needed.

FirstGroup said the programme has already allowed the industry to increase bus service capacity while maintaining social distancing. First Bus operations across England have increased operated mileage from c.40% to almost 90% of pre-pandemic levels, with passenger volumes increasing from c.10% to c.40% since the low point.

The group has also welcome £68m of additional support from the Scottish government to 8 November.

FirstGroup is using a new tool for passengers initially launched in Glasgow, which predicts how busy a given bus will be depending on the time of day, for up to seven days in advance.

Shawbrook Bank

Profit before tax at the challenger savings ban fell 90% in the first half to £5.9 million (H1 2019: £55.6m) after recognising expected credit loss (ECL) charges in the period on loans and advances to customers of £45.8m and on loan commitments of £1.5m.

Chief executive Ian Cowie said: “While this has clearly had an impact on profitability, our capital strength positions us well to support our customers and grow our business in line with appetite as we enter the second half of the year.”

Customer deposits as at 30 June totalled £7.6 billion (31 December 2019: £6.1bn).

Markets

China’s main markets were hit by Washington’s imposition of sanctions, both on tech companies and the country’s officials.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index fell 1.05% while the technology-focused Hang Seng Tech Index fell 3.2%.

Korea and Australia were trading higher, while Japan was closed for a public holiday.

