DB Live: Decade high jobs hit; Heathrow; Petrofac; Bellway

Tuesday Updates

Fall in UK employment biggest since 2009

The number of people in work in the UK fell by 220,000 between April and June – the full lockdown months. It was the largest decline in over a decade.

The UK unemployment rate was estimated at 3.9%, largely unchanged on the year and the previous quarter.

Scotland’s unemployment rate rose to 4.5% while those in work fell to 74.3%, according to government figures.

Scottish Minister for Business, Fair Work and Skills Jamie Hepburn said: “These statistics cover a full three months of lockdown measures before some businesses started to re-open, but still do not reflect the full impact of the pandemic on the labour market as the Job Retention Scheme is continuing to help support many people remain in employment.”

Economy Secretary Fiona Hyslop today announced a further £10 million for a range of measures to recruit and retain apprentices, including additional funding for the Scottish Government’s Adopt an Apprentice programme.

Ms Hyslop said the funding would help modern and graduate apprentices who are facing redundancy as a result of COVID-19 get back into work.

Intercontinental hotels

InterContinental Hotels suffered a $233m (£178m) loss in the first half as occupancy at its hotels plunged during the Covid-19 crisis but reported signs of improvement.

The chain, which owns the George in Edinburgh and operates the Holiday Inn franchise, swung to an operating loss for the six months to the end of June from a profit of $442m a year earlier as revenue fell 45% to $1.25bn.

Revenue per available room dropped by 52% in the first half and by 75% in the second quarter as international travel came to a halt at the peak of the Covid-19 shutdowns.

Heathrow uplift

Over 860,000 passengers travelled through Heathrow in July, down 88% on the previous year. This is a slight uplift in passenger traffic, since the start of the pandemic, driven by the Government’s creation of the first ‘travel corridors’ on 4 July.

More than half of these passengers, over 480,000, ventured to European destinations quarantine free.

The vast majority of Heathrow’s route network (60%) remains grounded, requiring a 14-day quarantine on arrival

Heathrow CEO, John Holland-Kaye, repeated his call for airport testing.

“Tens of thousands of jobs are being lost because Britain remains cut off from critical markets such as the US, Canada and Singapore. The government can save jobs by introducing testing to cut quarantine from higher risk countries, while keeping the public safe from a second wave of COVID.”

Petrofac

The oil services company reported a net loss of $78 million for the half year as trading and awards “materially impacted by COVID-19 and the sharp fall in oil and gas prices”.

It said it is on track to deliver $125 million of cost savings in 2020 and up to $200 million in 2021.

Ayman Asfari, group chief executive, said: “Our first half results reflect the deterioration in market conditions triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent decline in oil prices.

“Our longer-term strategy has transformed Petrofac into a more resilient, capital light business with a strengthened balance sheet and a clear commitment to sustainability.

“I am confident that this strategy and our actions best position Petrofac for the recovery when it occurs.”

The board has decided to continue to suspend dividend payments and therefore not pay an interim dividend in 2020 (2019: 12.7 US cents per share) to conserve cash.

Bellway

The housebuilder said customer interest is increasing, with private reservations rising to 140 per week throughout July (July 2019 – 162 per week), with demand supported by the ongoing availability of Help-to-Buy.

Bellway has a strong forward order book, comprising 6,588 homes (2019 – 4,878 homes), with a value of £1.76bn (2019 – £1.22bn), a solid platform for the year ahead.

Jason Honeyman, CEO, said: “Whilst the economic outlook is uncertain, sales demand is encouraging, and the Group has built a strong forward sales position. With our resilient balance sheet, we will proceed cautiously along the road to recovery, determined to return the Group to its strategy of delivering long-term and sustainable growth.”

Markets

Last night the Dow Jones industrial average hit its highest level since February,

Today’s agenda

Education Secretary John Swinney makes a statement on school grades

Today’s top Daily Business headlines

Spending rises amid caution ahead of output data

Sturgeon on grades row: ‘we did not get this right’