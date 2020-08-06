DB Live: Bank says downturn ‘less severe’; new Aggreko chairman

Thursday Update

Economic decline to be ‘less bad’

The UK’s economic downturn this year will be less severe than initially feared, according to the Bank of England.

It expects the economy to shrink by 9.5% in 2020 compared with an initial estimate of 14%.

The forecast came as the Banks’s monetary policy committee left the interest rate on hold at the record low level of 0.1% and maintained its targeted stock of asset purchases at £745 billion, both agreed by 9-0 votes.

Aggreko appoints new chairman

Temporary power generator Aggreko has appointed former Barratt Developments CEO Mark Clare as a non-executive director and chairman designate.

He will take the chair following the 2021 Annual General Meeting from the current chairman, Ken Hanna.

Mr Clare is currently chairman of Grainger, senior independent director of United Utilities Group and a non-executive director of Premier Marina Holdings.

He was also senior independent director of Ladbrokes Coral Group from 2016-2018 and a non-executive director of BAA from 2001-2006. He was chief executive of Barratt Developments from 2006-2015. Prior to joining Barratt, he held a number of senior roles within Centrica and British Gas.

He will join Aggreko’s nomination, remuneration and ethics & corporate responsibility committees

