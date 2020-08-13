DB Live: Aegon ‘resilient’; Tui loss; M&GIM raises offer

Thursday Update

7.20am: EIE goes virtual – and bigger

EIE20, the technology investor showcase, is going virtual on Wednesday 14 October and will be expanded.

7am: Aegon cost cuts help earnings growth

Pensions and savings group Aegon said earnings grew 17% in the first half, reflecting an 11% cut in the cost base and growing contribution from platform business.

Assets recovered following the stock market sell off and ended the half at £174bn – including £143bn of platform assets. There were net deposits of £1.8bn into the business.

Chief executive Mike Holliday-Williams, said: “We have a resilient business that has performed well in challenging markets.”

He said the changes brought about by coronavirus had seen the company digitise processes that would have previously required advisers to send in a paper form.

“Despite the challenges of the coronavirus we’ve continued to invest in the business,” he said. “We’ll continue to invest in the second half of the year, with a number of additional proposition enhancements planned.”

Tui plunges to deep loss

Holiday operator Tui said bookings for Summer 2020 are down 81% and capacity for Winter 2020/21 has been reduced by 40%. The company reported a Q3 group underlying EBIT loss of €1.1bn and €2bn over the nine months to the end of June.

Summer 2021 capacity has been “cautiously adjusted” by 20%, “with flexibility to adjust as we gain more visibility”, it said.

Bookings are currently up significantly as customers both rebook holidays from this Summer and look to secure new holidays early. Bookings for Summer 2021 are consequently up 145%.

Earlier this week the company reached an agreement with the German Federal Government for an additional stablisation package for €1.2bn.

Fifty-five hotels reopened in the quarter (15% of total portfolio) as lockdown restrictions eased worldwide from mid-May and there were encouraging signs of customer demand with average occupancy of 23% achieved, reflecting the initial restart of operations in Europe, Mexico, the Caribbean and Egypt and the necessary social distancing protocols in place.

All three Cruise operations remained suspended throughout the quarter, adhering to both German and UK government advice on cruising.

Watches of Switzerland

The jewellery chain’s Glasgow-born CEO Brian Duffy, said the company delivered a strong performance during the first 46 weeks of the year before adapting with “speed and agility” to the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Momentum accelerated in our US business adding to the positive performance in the UK and we remain confident in our strategy to drive profitable growth in both markets,” he said, adding that he was pleased with progress in the company’s first year since going public.

“Our encouraging Q1 sales performance underpins the strength of our supply-driven business model and provides the basis on which we provide FY21 guidance.”

Adjusted EBITDA for the year to 26 April increased 13.6% to £78.1 million, at the top end of revised guidance.

Post-period he company opened a dedicated Rolex store in Glasgow.

M&GIM raises offer for UKML

M&G Investment Management (MAGIM) on behalf of one of its managed funds, M&G Specialty Finance Fund, has announced a revised and final possible all-cash offer for UKML.

It said the UKML board “continues to refuse to engage with MAGIM”. In a final attempt to try and engage with the board before 17 August, MAGIM has posted an improved indicative offer announced on 20 July by 3p or 4.5% to 70p per share.

This values the existing issued share capital of UKML at approximately £191 million and represents a 26% premium prior to the earlier offer.

National Express loss

Bus operator National Express swung to a half year loss after the coronavirus lockdown led to an 80% slump in passenger traffic.

The company, which operates bus services in Europe and the US, reported a pre-tax loss of £122.2m from a profit of £88.4m a year earlier as revenue fell 22.7% to £1.03bn. Core earnings slumped to £88.3m from £243m in 2019.

Chambers warning on furlough effect

A new survey by the Scottish Chambers of Commerce has found almost three quarters (74%) expect to retain their staff in the next three months. However, this reduces to 68% as the Treasury’s furlough scheme comes to an end in October.

Liz Cameron, chief executive, said: “We fear a reckoning as some companies, particularly in tourism, hospitality and retail decide it is no longer viable to restart or continue in the coming months.

“For those sectors which remain closed or have just resumed operations recently, helping them back to work and restoring consumer confidence as quickly as possible is crucial to their immediate survival.”

Markets

Wall Street stocks closed higher on Wednesday, as the S&P 500 rebounded from its first losing session in over a week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.05%, the S&P 500 added 1.4%, and the Nasdaq Composite was 2.13% firmer.