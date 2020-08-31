Darroch makes switch to Gilson Gray

Law

Scottish legal firm Gilson Gray has hired Lindsay Darroch as partner and head of its Dundee office.

Mr Darroch, 49, whose main focus is property and private client work, will lead Gilson Gray’s sixth office on South Tay Street, which opened this year.

The Dundee local joins Gilson Gray from Aberdein Considine where he was a partner. Prior to this he spent 20 years at Blackadders where he was part of the senior management team.

At Gilson Gray he will work predominantly with Matthew Gray, Debbie McCathie and Murray Stewart.

Mr Darroch is also the company secretary for Dundee Football Club, a board member of Caledonia Housing Association, Clerk and Boxmaster to The Nine Incorporated Trades of Dundee, and a trustee of DFC in the Community Trust.

Glen Gilson, chairman and managing partner at Gilson Gray, said: “This is an important step in our journey and progression throughout Covid and beyond.”