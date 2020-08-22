Cunningham to step down as MSP at next year’s election

Minister to leave Holyrood

Roseanna Cunningham: ‘hard thinking’

Scotland’s environment secretary Roseanna Cunningham will not seek re-election next year.

The MSP for Perth and Kinross since 1995 said she had taken the decision after “some hard thinking” but would continue “to fight for independence”.

She pointed out that next year’s Scottish Parliament election would be two months before her 70th birthday.

Ms Cunningham is the fourth senior figure in the SNP to announce they will step down as an MSP.

Constitution minister Michael Russell, who represents Argyll and Bute, confirmed in March that he would not stand in the Holyrood election next year.

Mr Russell, who will be 67 in August, said it may be time for someone younger to represent the constituency.

Linda Fabiani has announced that she will not stand for re-election at next year’s Holyrood election.

The SNP MSP for East Kilbride and deputy presiding officer has been an MSP since 1999.

Stewart Stevenson, who represents Banffshire and Buchan Coast for the SNP, will also leave parliament next year.

Follow Daily Business on Facebook

A solicitor by profession, she was previously an MP and has held three Cabinet portfolios at Holyrood.

Ms Cunningham was SNP depute leader between 2000 and 2004, and opposed Alex Salmond when he was elected party leader that year.

She said in a statement: “After a quarter of a century as an elected politician, and with another election fast approaching, I have had to do some hard thinking.

“By the time of the next election I will be less than two months away from my 70th birthday and, further, by the end of that parliamentary term I would be nearly 75. This year, of all years, has made age a rather more relevant factor than it may otherwise have been.

“I have, accordingly, taken the very difficult decision to inform my local constituency association that I will not be seeking nomination as an SNP candidate for the 2021 Scottish Parliament elections.