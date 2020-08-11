Craneware to raise £80m for acquisition spree

Healthcare firm issuing shares

Keith Neilson: pledges (pic: Terry Murden)

Healthcare software developer Craneware plans to raise £80 million by issuing new shares to fund acquisitions.

The Edinburgh-based firm, whose business is entirely in North America, said it had identified a “small number” of takeover targets which it said would expand the firm’s US customer base.

It would also add new proprietary technologies and scale up the business.

One of the potential acquisitions was currently up for sale and an accelerated bookbuild would help it jump the queue of would-be buyers.

“Whilst growth of the company since IPO has been primarily organic, the directors of the company believe there are specific potential acquisitions that offer the opportunity to accelerate the progress of the company,” it said in a statement to the Stock Exchange after the market closed.

The stock closed 1.2% lower at 1705p, giving it a market capitalisation of £457.4 million.

The share offer, through a placing to institutional investors, would represent 20% of Craneware’s share capital. CEO Keith Neilson, CFO Craig Preston and chairman Will Whitehorn have pledged to invest a total of $315,000 in placing.

The AIM-quoted firm said: “These potential opportunities vary in size and complexity and the Board does not expect to complete all of them. The Board believes that executing the Placing would position the Company to best be able to take advantage of the acquisition opportunities.

“In particular, one of the possible acquisition targets is in a sale process and the placing is an important step to potentially gaining exclusivity and undertaking due diligence in that process.”

Craneware’s software aims to help hospitals and other healthcare providers keep costs down by managing resources efficiently. It is targeted primarily at the ‘value-based healthcare’ US market. The firm reported a $71.4 million turnover for the last financial year.

Peel Hunt, Investec Bank and Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG are acting as joint global co-ordinators and joint bookrunners in connection with the Placing.