CleanTEC expands with new base in Edinburgh

Relocating from North Berwick

Cleaning specialist CleanTEC is celebrating its 10th anniversary with the opening of a new headquarters in Edinburgh.

The company has outgrown its base in North Berwick and is relocating to a larger, more modern facility as it eyes further expansion.

The new unit at Wallyford Industrial Estate measures approximately 2000 square feet, nearly four times the size of its previous office in East Lothian.

The facility, which has been completely renovated at a cost of £20,000, has nine rooms laid out along social distancing guidelines, including a reception, individual offices for the management team, a board room, a lounge area for staff and a shower room.

“The more central location is far better suited to the scale of the business,” said managing director John Ross. “It allows us to service all of our existing clients while giving the flexibility to focus on new clients in the central belt.

“It’s not been an easy time for people, or business in general, but I thought it was an opportunity to sit down and focus on improving the business and look at what areas we could improve.

“I wanted to be in the best situation possible after lockdown and that was my catalyst. We now have enough space to cater for more growth which will facilitate the strategic business plan going forward. I’m very excited about what the future holds for us and I’m confident this will help drive energy throughout the whole business.”

Mr Ross added: “For me, environment is key. Seeing the staff come alive in our office makes it feel more than a workplace. This will provide us with the ideal platform for growth as we work towards the next 10 years.”

Originally set up as a window cleaning business in 2010, the company’s growth has seen it expand into various sectors, from residential property to the holiday letting industry and construction sector, with the likes of Cala Homes and Persimmon Homes now on CleanTEC’s client list.

To prepare for life after lockdown, CleanTEC recently invested £10,000 in specialist sanitisation technology to provide clients with an enhanced service – and peace of mind – in the wake of coronavirus.

“We’ve certainly come a long way since I started out with a squeegee, pail and a ladder!” said Mr Ross, who also owns executive travel company FIDRA Travel.

“We have just invested in Zoono sanitisation technology to create a safe and sterile environment for our employees and clients. Zoono sanitisers were tested in a UK laboratory in February against the approved and recognised surrogate of COVID-19. They returned a kill rate greater than 99.99%.

“I felt it was important to introduce this as a cost-effective treatment for our current clients and it will help ensure that when businesses begin to return to work, they can do so as safely as possible.”