Civil engineer Sinha joins SWGR as group MD

Civll engineering

SWGR, the Glasgow-based civil engineering business, has appointed Raj Sinha as the company’s group managing director.

Mr Sinha (pictured) is a chartered civil engineer with 30 years experience in the civil engineering, construction, energy, contracting and rail sectors.

He has worked on some of the largest and most challenging corporate and private infrastructure rail projects in the UK.

Founded by George Nixon in 1988, SWGR is a 32-year old Springburn-headquartered business, which operates both UK-wide and overseas. It is a supplier of civil, mechanical, electrical and fabrication services.

Mr Nixon said: “Raj’s appointment will be pivotal in helping our fantastic team to achieve our ongoing and ambitious growth aspirations.”