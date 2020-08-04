Main Menu

Civll engineering

Civil engineer Sinha joins SWGR as group MD

| August 4, 2020

SWGR, the Glasgow-based civil engineering business, has appointed Raj Sinha as the company’s group managing director.

Mr Sinha (pictured) is a chartered civil engineer with 30 years experience in the civil engineering, construction, energy, contracting and rail sectors.

He has worked on some of the largest and most challenging corporate and private infrastructure rail projects in the UK.

Founded by George Nixon in 1988, SWGR is a 32-year old Springburn-headquartered business, which operates both UK-wide and overseas. It is a supplier of civil, mechanical, electrical and fabrication services.

Mr Nixon said: “Raj’s appointment will be pivotal in helping our fantastic team to achieve our ongoing and ambitious growth aspirations.”

, , Appointments No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Claire Treacy

SIS beats diversity target with trio of board hires

Claire Treacy: chairs risk committee Social Investment Scotland (SIS) has appointed three senior non-executive directorsRead More

Arlene Cairns

Cairns joins timber firm James Donaldson as CFO

Arlene Cairns: track record Timber specialist, James Donaldson and Sons has announced Arlene Cairns asRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.