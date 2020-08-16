Main Menu

Charlotte Street Partners promotes former interns

| August 17, 2020

Charlotte Street Partners, the communications consultancy, has promoted two former interns – Katie Stanton, pictured, and Javier Maquieira – to associate partner and senior associate respectively.

Maquieira has spent much of this summer working remotely from his native Galicia, including on a project for a Spanish social healthcare business.

Harriet Moll, creative director at Charlotte Street Partners, said: “Katie and Javier have both made outstanding contributions to our client accounts and our own team since they joined, so their rapid advancement will come as no surprise to those who have worked with them during that time.”

