Cairns joins timber firm James Donaldson as CFO

Forestry and timber

Arlene Cairns: track record

Timber specialist, James Donaldson and Sons has announced Arlene Cairns as its chief financial officer.

Ms Cairns (pictured) joins JDS from Aviva, where she was chief finance operations officer responsible for leading global finance operations as well as leading its global finance transformation. She joined Aviva three years ago from Alliance Trust Savings where she was also CFO.

Prior to this, Ms Cairns held several senior finance and strategy roles across the UK, Ireland and Australia working for Westpac Institutional Bank, Allied Irish Bank, RSA and Zurich Financial Services. This is in addition to her time as a management consultant at EY in the UK and Australia, where her focus was on transformation and performance improvement.

Additionally, Ms Cairns was a board director for homeless charity Social Bite, and part of the team delivering the Social Bite Communities village in Edinburgh in 2018. She is part of the University of Edinburgh Women in Executive Leadership Group.

Ms Cairns will succeed Andrew Donaldson as CFO following his promotion to CEO in April.

Mr Donaldson, CEO, said: “Arlene has a proven track record of leading finance functions and driving strategic transformational change and improvements in global organisations.

“Her extensive corporate experience makes her well suited to take on the role of CFO and an excellent addition to our senior leadership team.”