Brit holiday plans hit by closing of Greek bars

New spike in virus

Crete is among the islands affected

British holidaymakers heading to Greece may find their options limited after the authorities ordered a night curfew for restaurants and bars in some of its top tourist destinations.

A government spokeswoman said coronavirus infections had risen, just as many Brits were switching their plans from Spain to countries free of quarantine requirements. Concern has also grown of a second spike of cases in France.

The areas hit by the latest restrictions include popular islands of Mykonos, Santorini, Corfu, Rhodes and Crete, spokeswoman Aristotelia Peloni said in a televised address.

The restriction will be in place from today to 23 August, she said.

Proof of negative tests will also be required for anyone entering the country by land, including Greek citizens and permanent residents.

The government also moved to suspend public gatherings, including shows and concerts, where audiences are not seated.

Edinburgh-based Skyscanner, a flight booking website, said that holidaymakers had initially chosen Ibiza, Barcelona and Malaga, but they have fallen out of the top 10, following the UK government changing travel advice required people who return from Spain to Britain to quarantine for two weeks.

Summer holidays have been blamed for rising cases in Germany and Italy, while France has tightened its face mask rules in tourist hotspots such as Paris and the Mediterranean resort of Saint Tropez.