BrewDog to plant forest in carbon negative plan

Planting a future: BrewDog has raised its green ambitions

BrewDog, the maverick Scottish brewer and pubs group, has taken another big step towards its goal of going beyond carbon neutral to become the first carbon negative international beer brand.

The Aberdeenshire-based company has acquired 2,050 acres of wild land just north of Loch Lomond where it will plant one million trees.

The BrewDog Forest is part of a plan to remove twice as much carbon from the air than the company emits each year.

It plans a sustainable campsite on the land that will host retreats and workshops for the public, and will invite its 130,000 Equity Punk investors to help with tree planting from early 2021.

The move is founded in its belief that carbon neutral is no longer enough, and that businesses should be having a positive impact on the planet. To this end, BrewDog has unveiled a climate action programme with £30m of green investments across its business.

James Watt and Martin Dickie on the site of BrewDog Forest

It is likely that the tree-planting plan will also offer significant tax benefits.

Over the past few months BrewDog has been working closely with scientific adviser Professor Mike Berners-Lee and his team at Small World Consulting.

Mr Berners-Lee is one of the world’s leading experts in carbon foot-printing and sustainability and has led the process of calculating BrewDog’s carbon footprint and been pivotal in the design of its carbon removal plan.

James Watt, who co-founded BrewDog with Martin Dickie, commented: “Our Carbon. Our Problem. So, we are going to fix it ourselves. Huge change is needed right now, and we want to be a catalyst for that change in our industry and beyond.

“We fully acknowledge that we are a long way from perfect. However, we are determined to rapidly and fundamentally change everything as we work hard to ensure we have a positive impact on the planet.”

Mr Berners Lee added: “BrewDog is giving some of the leadership the world so badly needs.

“They are raising the bar for the business world, both in their strong carbon cutting action and their straight talking. BrewDog beer can represent another small nudge for a better world.”

BrewDog’s Make Earth Great Again programme: The UK brewery and bars are now wind powered Spent grain is turned into green gas It is building an anaerobic digester to turn waste water into clean water and produce CO2 to carbonate beers It is electrifying its vehicle fleet BrewDog Australia is introducing a host of green infrastructure projects and sustainability initiatives, including the introduction of solar-panels, a partnership Carbon Neutral’s Yarra Yarra Biodiversity Project to offset all excess CO2 emissions, and the creation of a sustainable drive through.