BP reinvents itself as dividend cut following loss
Oil giant BP unveiled plans to reinvent itself as an integrated energy company as it reported a loss and cut its dividend for the first time in a decade.
The company reported a record $6.7 billion loss in the second quarter as the coronavirus crisis caused a slump in demand for energy.
The net loss, which was in line with analysts’ expectations, was largely a result of BP’s decision to wipe $6.5 billion off the value of oil and gas exploration assets.
The dividend will be reset to a ‘resilient’ level of 5.25 cents per share per quarter, and intends it to remain fixed at this level, subject to the board’s decision each quarter.
It will be supplemented by a commitment to return at least 60% of surplus cash to shareholders through share buybacks, once BP’s balance sheet has been deleveraged and subject to maintaining a strong investment grade credit rating.
BP’s oil and gas production is expected to reduce over 10 years by at least one million barrels of oil a day, or 40%, from 2019 levels as it aims to cut emissions from oil and gas by between 30% and 40%.
Within 10 years, BP aims to have increased its annual low carbon investment 10-fold to around $5 billion a year, building out an integrated portfolio of low carbon technologies
Bernard Looney, chief executive, said: “BP has been an international oil company for over a century – defined by two core commodities produced by two core businesses. Now we are pivoting to become an integrated energy company.
“In the years ahead, BP is going to significantly scale-up our low-carbon energy business and transform our mobility and convenience offers. We will focus, and reduce, our oil, gas and refining portfolio.”