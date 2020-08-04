Main Menu

Acquisition

Baxters chills out with London fresh foods deal

| August 4, 2020
Audrey Baxter

Audrey Baxter: ‘opportunity to expand’

Baxters Food Group has acquired Orexis Fresh Foods, a London based chilled foods business, for an undisclosed sum.

Orexis is a well-established fresh food manufacturer specialising in chilled ready to eat products and employs 76 staff at its production facility in North London.

The company supplies its portfolio of branded, licensed and private label products to food service and retail customers across the UK. 

Audrey Baxter, executive chairman and Group CEO of Fochabers-based Baxters Food Group, commented: “The acquisition is part of our global growth strategy and offers us the opportunity to expand our UK offering into chilled food.”

Deals & Enterprise, Food & Drink No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Ian Wright

K3 acquires Glasgow adviser Quantuma in £42m deal

Ian Wright: milestone Business advisory firm Quantuma, based in Glasgow, has completed a merger withRead More

Venture capital investors defy slump to back startups

Amy Burnett: resilience Venture Capital investment in Scottish scale-ups remained robust and resilient in theRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.