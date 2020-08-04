Baxters chills out with London fresh foods deal

Acquisition

Audrey Baxter: ‘opportunity to expand’

Baxters Food Group has acquired Orexis Fresh Foods, a London based chilled foods business, for an undisclosed sum.

Orexis is a well-established fresh food manufacturer specialising in chilled ready to eat products and employs 76 staff at its production facility in North London.

The company supplies its portfolio of branded, licensed and private label products to food service and retail customers across the UK.

Audrey Baxter, executive chairman and Group CEO of Fochabers-based Baxters Food Group, commented: “The acquisition is part of our global growth strategy and offers us the opportunity to expand our UK offering into chilled food.”