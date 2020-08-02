Barber added to EY’s growing Scottish team

Accountancy

Moray Barber has joined EY Aberdeen’s tax team and brings more than 20 years experience supporting clients predominantly in the oil and gas sector. His appointment follows that of Duncan Reoch as associate partner who joined four months ago to lead the Scotland private client team across the firm’s four offices in Scotland.

Derek Leith, EY’s Managing Partner in Aberdeen, said: “It is fantastic to have two tax professionals of such a high calibre as Moray and Duncan join EY in quick succession.”

The Aberdeen appointments come a few months after EY announced its move to 2 Marischal Square, Aberdeen.