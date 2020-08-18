Main Menu

New schedule

ASI Scottish Open changes date for second time

By a Daily Business reporter | August 18, 2020
Golfers will see dates change (pic: Terry Murden)

The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open has been rescheduled for the second time and will be moved forward by a week.

Originally planned for its usual July slot, the tournament was due to take place on 8-11 October at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian.

Organisers have now moved it to 1-4 October, filling a slot that became available following the decision to call off this year’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

The BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth has also been brought forward by a week to fill the Scottish Open slot.

In a statement, the European Tour said: “The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open and the BMW PGA Championship will be subject to the European Tour’s health strategy based on respective government guidelines in Scotland and in England.”

