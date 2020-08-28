Arbikie uses peas to develop ‘climate positive’ vodka

World first spirit

Kirsty Black: ‘thinking differently

Arbikie Distillery has created another world-first with an addition to its “climate positive” spirit range based on peas.

Distilling Nàdar Vodka (Gaelic for ‘Nature’) avoids more carbon dioxide emissions than it creates and is launched on World Sustainable Spirits Day.

Master Distiller, Kirsty Black created the spirit after five years of extensive research with top scientists at Abertay University and the James Hutton Institute in Scotland.

She said: “We’re always looking to think differently, and by aligning our distillery production with the activity of the farm, we are using our knowledge of growing, and the vagaries of the changing Scottish climate, and indeed how these factors impact our growing season, to produce the finest spirits from some of the best agricultural land in the country.

“By shifting our focus to climate change and biodiversity loss we not only want to minimise our impact on the environment but also inspire and demonstrate to others the potential options available and how they might take advantage of these challenges.”

Director at Arbikie Distillery, Iain Stirling said: “Arbikie is focused on becoming one of the world’s most sustainable distilleries, as both farmers and distillers we are in an ideal position to grow & distil our family of sustainable spirits.

“Sustainable products, particularly in the area of food and drink, are undoubtedly the future, and they will be the major economic driving force in the years to come, not just in Scotland, but across the world.

“We are fortunate to have such a wonderful environment from which we can produce the highest quality of spirits, and we’re proud to play a part at the vanguard of what is becoming a global movement.”