Aberdeen’s Covid probe as eight players self-isolate

Pittodrie shock

Aberdeen played Rangers on Saturday (pic: SNS Group)

Aberdeen have launched an investigation after two players tested positive for Covid-19.

Chairman Dave Cormack described the development as a ‘bitter blow’, with the Dons now minus eight players for the weekend league meeting with St Johnstone in Perth.

The pair who tested positive are now self-isolating along with six other players who have been in close proximity to them.

“After Saturday’s game [against Rangers], with all eyes on Pittodrie, we were once again commended on the stringent processes and measures we had in place,” said Cormack.

“Given the efforts of everyone at the club and our investment in protecting our most valuable assets, this is a bitter blow.

“With two first-team players testing positive for Covid-19, plus six others having to isolate for 14 days, it is also a harsh reminder of the severity and speed of spread of this virus.

“The club will be carrying out a full investigation but, as an immediate first step, we have reinforced the club’s Covid-19 protocols and the governing bodies’ guidance with every player and member of staff and will continue to regularly educate and remind everyone of what is, and what is not, acceptable in the current climate.

“We now have to focus on preparing for Saturday’s game under extremely difficult circumstances.”

As well as the trip to Perth, all eight players are set to miss matches against Hamilton and Celtic.

Rod Petrie, chairman of Scottish football’s Joint Response Group, confirmed the match at McDiarmid Park will go ahead, saying: “The Scottish government’s instruction was clear and unequivocal, as was our support of that instruction. It is imperative everyone adheres to public health advice.”

The city of Aberdeen saw an increase in lockdown restrictions due to a spike in cases centred around a city centre bar. Pubs and restaurants have closed, there is a five-mile travel limit for leisure activities and people from outside the Granite City have been encouraged not to travel there.

£7m Euro run eases Rangers’ pain

Rangers bowed out of the Europa League with defeat to Bayer Leverkusen in Germany.

Steven Gerrard’s side went into the Round of 16 return clash needing a miracle in the Bay Arena after losing the first leg at Ibrox 3-1 in March before football was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The home side dominated the match with Moussa Diaby scoring the only goal of the game in the second half to complete a comfortable 4-1 aggregate win.

The Germans now face Inter Milan in Monday’s quarter-final in Dusseldorf.

Rangers, though, can take some solace from the fact their run in the competition earned them nearly £7 million.

£2.5m was the reward for qualification to the group stage, where wins over Porto and Feyenoord combined with three draws against Young Boys, Feyenoord and Porto brought in an additional £1.5m.

Qualification to the last 32 saw the Ibrox coffers boosted by £875,000 (including runner-up bonus) where two victories over Braga were worth £1m.

Making it into the Round of 16 meant a pay day of £965,000 to bring a total of £6.8m for their Europa League heroics.