Xergy nets former Dons footballer Michie

Oil and gas

Xergy, the oil and gas consultancy behind digital platform, Proteus, has appointed a former Aberdeen Football Club striker to grow sales across the UK.

Scott Michie, who played for the Dons between 1999 and 2004, joins the start-up technology firm as business development director.

Based at Xergy’s UK headquarters in Aberdeen, Mr Michie (pictured) will be responsible for the strategic planning and delivery of sales across the UK.

He joins after almost 10 years working in the oil and gas market, most recently as sales manager – Sub-Saharan Africa for NOV Wellsite Services. During that time, he helped boost profits and oversaw the awarding of several large contracts. He also played a key role in helping the company enter new markets across the globe.

He said: “I’ve been working within the oil and gas industry for almost a decade, initially as an engineer and then more recently moving into sales roles. I’m at my best, when I’m hands on, in fast moving, pressurised environments.

“There’s nothing more exciting than an entrepreneurial tech company – and with the changes to the world that we’ve all been experiencing in recent months, there’s no better time to be selling Proteus.”

Mr Michie is the most recent in a series of key appointments at Xergy. Headed up by industry stalwarts, Colin Manson and James McCallum, the company has already recruited Andrew Conway into the role of chief technical officer, and Nigel Filer as chief operating officer.

Founder and chief executive, Mr Manson, said: “With market demand for this kind of digital platform increasing, we’ve accelerated our recruitment plans and have now brought together a strong team of knowledgeable experts with diverse experience who share our passion for Proteus and what it can do for business.

“Scott brings with him a strong commercial focus whilst being an invaluable team player. His years as a professional footballer have set him up with a fantastic ethos for hard work and determination.”

Support Daily Business

Your one-off donation from as little as £20 helps support quality journalism Contribute here