Whisky distillery planned for Hopetoun estate

Castle grounds plan

Midhope Castle and proposed distillery

A malt distillery is being planned on the historic Hopetoun Estate near Queensferry.

An application has been submitted to West Lothian Council for the development at Midhope, 12 miles west of Edinburgh.

It will be built closer to the ruined Midhope Castle, a 16th century tower house. It is intended that the distillery development will lead to a longer-term project involving the significant restoration and return to use of Midhope Castle and its grounds.

Hopetoun Estate has a long tradition of growing and supplying malting barley for the Scotch Whisky industry and the new distillery would use exclusively estate-grown barley. It would also reflect the estate’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

The distillery would be sustainable

The identity of those behind Midhope Castle Distillery Company were not disclosed, though it is understood that it is backed by a US-based private investor. Lord Hopetoun and members of the Hopetoun Estate management team have been working with the applicant on the project.

A spokesperson said: “We will set out to design and build a distillery that makes great whisky while addressing sustainability through every element of its architecture, its construction and its operation.

“With an innovative approach across the board we would aim to reduce our production carbon footprint to the absolute minimum, if not to zero.

“We believe that this approach goes hand in hand with producing a distinctive and characterful single malt Scotch Whisky capable of reflecting the qualities and traditions of one of Scotland’s great historic estates.”

The project architects are the Edinburgh-based 56three Architects and the overall project management is being delivered by the Edinburgh office of Currie & Brown.