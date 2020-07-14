Vattenfall unveils more wind farms in ‘green energy hub’

Turbine plan

More turbines planned for southwest Scotland

Vattenfall is exploring two new wind farm projects in south west Scotland that could power 300,000 homes.

The 56 wind turbines are now subject to environmental impact assessments and consultation with communities around Moniaive and Carsphairn. There will be battery energy storage facility at each location.

The company will construct turbines at nearby South Kyle Wind Farm as it consolidates its activities in what is becoming a ‘green energy hub’.

Whiteneuk Wind Farm project is around 5km south of Moniaive and it will consist of up to 35 wind turbines. Quantans Hill Wind Farm project, which is around 2km to the north-east of Carsphairn village, will consist of up to 21 wind turbines. Each turbine could have a blade tip height of up to 250m.

Frank Elsworth, Vattenfall’s UK development director for onshore wind, said: “South West Scotland has the potential to become a green energy hub. South Kyle, Quantans Hill and Whiteneuk can play a major part in helping to power Scotland towards net zero and provide green shoots of recovery from the economic damage of Covid-19.

“Vattenfall wants to work with local communities, suppliers and partners to not only co-ordinate how our investments might benefit specific localities, but also to explore and create significant opportunities for South West Scotland.”

Carol Kane, Vattenfall’s local liaison officer, South West Scotland, said: “Although these proposals are at an early stage, we are keen to hear from local communities at the earliest opportunity.

“Over the coming months, we will be liaising with community groups and representatives to discuss the proposals and take comments, questions and suggestions.

“We have also created online feedback surveys, and we welcome views from as many local people as possible.”