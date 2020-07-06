United take the Micky as ‘winner’ Mellon arrives

New Tannadice boss

Paul Kiddie, Sports Reporter |

Challenge: Micky Mellon (pic: SNS Group)

Premiership new boys Dundee United have confirmed Micky Mellon as their new manager after agreeing a compensation package with Tranmere Rovers.

The 48-year-old Scot has won five promotions at three different clubs in England and will be looking to continue that success north of the Border on United’s return to the top flight.

Mellon replaces Robbie Neilson who quit Tannadice for a second spell in charge of Hearts and will take charge of his first Premiership game when the Tangerines take on St Johnstone on 1 August.

“I am very happy to be here at Dundee United,” said Mellon. “The challenge of managing the club in the Premiership is an exciting one. I look forward to meeting the players and am really keen to get started.”

United’s sporting director Tony Asghar said: “Having known Micky for many years, his record of being a winner cannot be understated and his enthusiasm and standing in the game make him an ideal fit to the culture at Tannadice.

“He is a players’ manager and someone who will embrace the fans and local community which is highlighted by him moving to the local area with his family. I would also like to thank Mark Palios at Tranmere for his professional and respectful manner during the negotiations.”