Trump plans luxury housing near Turnberry

President's plan

Donald Trump at the opening of Trump Turnberry

Donald Trump’s sons intend to expand the US President’s business operations Scotland, including a new “world class coastal retreat.”

Their masterplan also includes hundreds of private homes, 225 holiday and retirement villas, leisure facilities and shops, close to his Turnberry golf resort.

It would be one of the most ambitious and expensive foreign projects undertaken by the Trump family business since he became president, according to Scotland on Sunday.

The Trump Organisation is expected to submit a planning application to South Ayrshire Council. Architects describe the plan as offering “permanent tranquillity and respite” while addressing a social need among an ageing population.

The company acquired the Turnberry hotel and three golf courses – known globally as a host venue of the Open – for $60m in 2014.

Mr Trump resigned his directorship three years later, handing control to his sons, Eric and Donald Jr. The 114-year-old resort includes the Ailsa golf course, where golf’s premier has been held on four occasions.

Patrick Harvie MSP, co-leader of the Scottish Greens, has been a critic of the company’s activities in Scotland.

The firm had shown itself to be “an irresponsible and environmentally damaging developer”, as well as a “bad neighbour”, he told the paper, urging officials to reject the scheme.

“Beyond this particular development, we should be very wary of allowing Scotland’s reputation to be further associated with the toxic Trump brand,” he said.

Companies House accounts show Turnberry’s corporate vehicle, Golf Recreation Scotland Limited, has lost nearly £43m ($54m) since Mr Trump bought it.