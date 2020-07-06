Tech firm unveils device for ‘mass screening’ of Covid

Trialled at airports and stadia

System in use in the terminal building at Vijayawada Airport in Andhra Pradesh, India

A Scottish company has unveiled what it claims is a fast and accurate ‘track and trace system’ that will enable mass screenings for Covid-19 in places such as airports, hospitals, shopping malls, train stations and sporting stadia.

It uses facial recognition and thermal imaging to detect people with high temperatures and infection.

Officials can automatically monitor high volumes of people for Covid-19 and take prompt action to isolate anyone with suspected symptoms.

The technology was developed by Reddy Punna, the CEO of Edinburgh-based enterprise technology specialist Purview Services, backed by a £400,000 investment.

Mr Punna was diagnosed with Covid-19 the virus on a business trip to India. He intends to bring assembly and manufacturing to Scotland, with designs developed in partnership with universities.

The system is capable of scanning 30 people per second and will indicate those at higher risk of Covid-19 infection, so that they are swiftly detected and contained.

Currently unable to return to Scotland, Mr Punna focused on developing the facial recognition and thermal imaging technology whilst in India. It has been successfully trialled and installed to monitor passengers’ temperature at Vijayawada and Rajahmundry Airports in the state of Andhra Pradesh, with further trials now under way at Bangalore Airport.

The technology is also being used at Secunderabad Railway Station – a bustling commuter rail hub near Hyderabad, as well as installations at hospitals, hotels and many other high-volume footfall sites in the region.

In the UK, Purview Services has already received further enquiries from care homes, places of worship, hairdressing salons and an assortment of retail premises, as they gear up to welcome back large numbers of people.

Mr Punna said: “Immediate protection from The Covid-19 pandemic requires compliance with test, trace isolate and protection strategies and we’ve done this through the development of our optical attendance and access system.

“The facial recognition and thermal imaging system can detect people’s temperature, the presence of a face mask and social distancing as they walk past the scanning technology at a rate of up to 30 per second and within a range field depth of 9 metres.

“Those entering any venue with a raised temperature can be identified and then diverted to be helped by officials to stop any potential spread of Covid-19.

“Containment through an attendance and access system with zero contact and temperature measurement can be a key to avoiding easy spread of the virus that can take place with a biometric access system.”

Purview’s Facial Recognition and Thermal Imaging technology allows the system to check and enable access (e.g. light goes green from red) to one of 2 routes – one leads straight in for those with no alerts, the other leads to a quarantine area where officials can take further action.

For example, if there is a temperature alert on the system, a person can be re-checked with handheld thermal imaging. The reading can then be conveyed to the individual and they would then be advised to return home.The reading can also trigger the tracing process to find who the identified person has been in contact with.

The strategy is to have free flowing footfall with access control to both routes allowing people to move without congestion and being hampered by unnecessary delay.

With little sign of stability in the rise of Covid-19 infection around the world, the public needs assurance that risk of infection in crowd management can be completely minimised and controlled immediately when a case is flagged by the facial recognition and thermal imaging software.

As measures are being gradually relaxed, the public is mindful that the spread of Covid-19 is yet to be fully contained and until there is a wholesale decrease in infection rates, facial recognition and thermal imaging will give assurances to businesses that this type of technology can further reduce infection rates.