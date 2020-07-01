TC BioPharm to begin Covid trials in Edinburgh

Drug tests

Michel Leek: ‘unique and exciting opportunity’

Biotechnology company TC BioPharm is starting initial clinical trials, anticipated to be at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, for an experimental therapy designed to kill COVID-19 infected cells.

Based at the Maxim Offices off the M8 near Glasgow, TCB has been in talks with the UK regulators and has now gained approval to treat patients hospitalised with COVID-19.

TCB aims to begin clinical safety studies in the next few weeks.

The initial clinical trial site is likely to be the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, with COVID-19 patients treated under the supervision of chief investigator Dr Nik Hirani.

Dr Mike Leek, TCB’s chief executive, said: “Having initially built TCBs cell therapy platform for treatment of cancer patients, it’s a unique and exciting opportunity for the company to treat individuals stricken by this terrible pandemic.

“Our focus has always been to treat patients and we are encouraged by the response of renowned clinicians, leading scientists and our investor base. We are pleased by the constructive support from Scottish Enterprise and the Royal Bank of Scotland.”