Sturgeon relents on overseas travel, but Spain off list

Quarantine lifted

Spain remains on the quarantine list for Scots

Nicola Sturgeon has finally conceded that Scots can travel to and from 57 countries without quarantining from this Friday.

Her announcement came Just 24 hours after she insisted she needed more time to consider medical advice and would not simply “rubber stamp” Westminster’s decision to lift the requirement for 14-day isolation for those flying into the UK from abroad.

The First Minister had been accused of “dithering” and causing damage to Scotland’s air industry as evidence from England suggested it was safe to build so-called “air bridges” with countries deemed low risk of spreading the coronavirus.

Scots travellers will now be able to travel to and from 57 countries including Germany, France and Greece as lockdown measures are eased.

But Ms Sturgeon is not yet willing to waive the 14-day quarantine rule for Spain or Serbia where current outbreaks have been considered too risky.

Speaking at her daily briefing, she said: “We cannot in good conscience at this stage lift restrictions for people arriving from Spain because of the significantly higher prevalence.”

She said: “The decision we’re making today does make some distinction to countries given green and amber status by the UK Government.

“I can confirm that from July 10 onwards, if you’re travelling to Scotland from any of the 39 places the UK Government has rated as green, we will not require you to self-isolate upon arrival in Scotland.

“We will also lift quarantine for countries on the amber list that have a prevalence below or not significantly higher than Scotland.”

This list includes Austria, Norway, Malta, Australia, Italy and Poland.

Passengers will still be required to complete the online passenger locator form prior to travel and to supply contact details, travel details and the address of the final destination where they will be staying.

Travellers arriving into Scotland via an English port or airport, or direct to the country, will still need to quarantine if they have been in a country which is not on the exemption list.

Ms Sturgeon said: “I hope that we will be able to add Spain and possibly also Serbia to the exemption list either in full or perhaps in part at the next review point on July 20.”

Last week, Ms Sturgeon blasted the UK Government’s handling of air bridges, accusing ministers of “shambolic decision making” that did not properly adhere to the four-nation protocol.

A further review will be conducted on the 20 July.

The list of overseas destinations where the self-isolation requirements for those arriving in Scotland will be lifted on Friday are:

Andorra; Antigua and Barbuda; Aruba; Australia; Austria; The Bahamas; Barbados; Belgium; Bonaire, Saint Eustatius and Saba; Croatia; Curaçao; Cyprus; Czech Republic; Denmark; Dominica; Faroe Islands; Fiji; Finland; France; French Polynesia; Germany; Greece; Greenland; Grenada; Guadeloupe; Hong Kong; Hungary ; Iceland; Italy; Jamaica; Japan; Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg; Macau; Malta; Mauritius; Monaco; The Netherlands ; New Caledonia; New Zealand; Norway; Poland ; Réunion; San Marino ;Seychelles; St Barthélemy; St Kitts & Nevis; St Lucia; St Pierre and Miquelon; South Korea; Switzerland; Taiwan; Trinidad & Tobago; Turkey; Vatican City State and Vietnam.

The fourteen UK overseas territories also on the list of exemptions are: Akrotiri and Dhekelia; Anguilla; Bermuda; British Antarctic Territory; British Indian Ocean Territory; British Virgin Islands; Cayman Islands; Falkland Islands; Gibraltar; Montserrat; Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and Oeno Islands; Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha; South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Ireland is already exempt as part of the Common Travel Area, as are the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man.