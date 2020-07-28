Stewart and Rabl join board of ad platform AdInMo

Games market

Ana Stewart: joins the AdInMo board (pic: Terry Murden)

AdInMo, the in-game advertising platform recently backed by TechStart Ventures, has appointed two investors Preston Rabl and Ana Stewart as directors.

Mr Rabl co-founded WPP, the world’s largest advertising company, with Martin Sorrell. He has since invested in a broad range of businesses across advertising, technology and investment management industries.

Ms Stewart is the co-founder of Scottish adtech pioneer i-design. The digital UX design consultancy helped establish ATMs as a new marketing channel and was acquired in 2013 by the world’s largest non-bank ATM provider, NASDAQ listed Cardtronics.

Follow Daily Business on Facebook

She is now a technology adviser to a range of businesses including the Scottish Football Association, becoming the first female board member in its 144-year history.

Commenting on the new investors and directors, Kristan Rivers, AdInMo’s CEO, said: “They each bring a wealth of advertising and technology expertise to help scale AdInMo’s game monetisation platform as a mainstream digital channel for brands and advertisers.

Mr Rabl commented: “In-game advertising, especially in mobile, is a very interesting platform for brands and agencies, from both a creative and media perspective.

“It enables advertisers to reach audiences with targeted ads at scale whilst not disrupting user experience. It’s an adtech trend that will undoubtedly evolve rapidly as advertisers continue to look for increasingly impactful and cost-effective campaigns, especially post the Coronavirus crisis.”

Ms Stewart, added: “Despite generating revenues of £159.3 bn and attracting a global audience of 2.6 billion consumers, games is still a largely untapped advertising channel for brands. But that is changing with rapid digital disruption.

“The programmatic advertising sector continues to evolve as brands seek authentic experiences to engage hard-to-reach audiences. I am excited to be able to support AdInMo to help deliver immersive in-game advertising at scale.”

The appointment of Mr Rabl and Ms Stewart to the AdInMo board follows the recent appointment of Chris Wright, co-founder of deltaDNA as CTO and director.