Steele to build engagement activities at SBRC

Cyber security

Scottish Business Resilience Centre (SBRC), has appointed Kirstie Steele as cyber resilience community lead. Ms Steele (pictured) previously worked in the Scottish Government Cyber Resilience Unit as workplace learning coordinator. She was project manager for Cyber Scotland Week, a weeklong festival of activities on cyber awareness, cyber careers and innovation in cyber security.

Ms Steele has also worked with Skills Development Scotland (Discover Cyber Skills Programme) and Digital Skills Education to pioneer a series of online events encouraging over 70,000 young people across Scotland to consider a career in cyber security.

In her new role Ms Steele will be responsible for developing a range of capacity building and engagement activities to help Scottish organisations become more cyber resilient.

Ms Steele said: “As we become more reliant on digital technologies, cyber security is more important than ever.”

Jude McCorry, SBRC CEO, said: “Kirstie brings with her a wealth of experience raising awareness of key cyber resilience practices and developing guidance to make Scotland a safer place to live and work.”