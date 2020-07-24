SPL restart blow as St Mirren hit by Covid-19 outbreak

Football setback

Paul Kiddie, Sports Reporter |

St Mirren staff have tested positive (pic: SNS Group)

Scottish football’s new season kick-off next weekend faces potential disruption following an outbreak of coronavirus at St Mirren.

The Paisley club confirmed that “several” members of its coaching staff have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing a tightening up of the testing regime for all clubs.

No players have been infected but a friendly match against St Johnstone planned for 25 July has been cancelled. The club is due to playing Livingston at home in its opening SPL fixture next Saturday.

As part of the Return to Football strategy presented to the Scottish Government by the Joint Response Group (JRG) clubs are required to ensure all players are tested once a week, with any player or member of staff returning a positive result isolated.

The JRG issued instructions to clubs to go back to testing players and staff twice a week after a statement read: “The Joint Response Group has been notified that St Mirren Football Club has today returned seven positive tests for COVID-19.

“We immediately contacted the Scottish Government and the office of the Clinical Director for Scotland to relay this information.

“As a consequence, St Mirren’s planned friendly match at home to St Johnstone, scheduled to take place on Saturday 25 July, has been cancelled.

“In light of this and other recent events, the JRG hereby notifies Scottish Premiership clubs that with immediate effect they must revert to twice-weekly testing protocols until further notice.’

Pre-season has already been disrupted by clubs not complying with the new rules. Hibs were forced to cancel a friendly with Ross County after the club’s tests were not returned in time.

Aberdeen pay cut

Aberdeen’s players, staff and management have volunteered to take pay cuts averaging 20%.

The club last week said it faced a £10m loss from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The latest cuts have been introduced as the club prepares for the 2020-21 season, under the assumption that they “will be playing in front of limited crowds for most, if not all” of the next campaign.

Aberdeen said the wage cuts have contributed to reducing the funding gap from £10m to £3.8m.

The club has also received £2m from investors, saved a further £2m through the Government’s job retention scheme, as well as £1m extra from season-ticket sales and £200,000 from less than expected 2019-20 season-ticket and seasonal-hospitality refunds.