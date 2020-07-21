Snappy Shopper hires marketing veteran

Retail

Snappy Shopper, the mobile app and web-based convenience store home delivery platform, has appointed ex-Spar and Nisa marketing veteran Philippe Rondepierre as marketing director.

Mr Rondepierre’s (pictured) wide-ranging experience in the convenience retail and wholesale sector spans nearly 30 years.

He was head of marketing for Spar UK for just under four years, and began his career with another Dundee company, the Spar delivered wholesaler CJ Lang.

At Nisa, Mr Rondepierre has been responsible for all online and offline marketing, including the Nisa media hub, which enables suppliers to optimise the alignment of their brand and marketing plans to Nisa’s seasonal programme of trading and marketing activities. The hub has experienced a significant increase in activity under Mr Rondepierre’s tenure.

He also sat on the central office leadership team at Spar and led the group’s selling plan, one of four key pillars of the Spar UK strategy and which helped drive an upturn in like-for-like footfall for the organisation.

Chief executive Mark Steven said: “Philippe has a wealth of experience in the convenience retail sector spanning many years so he understands the dynamics of the fast-paced and ever-evolving marketplace that Snappy Shopper inhabits.

“He has an impeccable pedigree and outstanding track record when it comes to implementing strategy and tailoring marketing activity to achieve the best possible results – his role will be instrumental as we move into the next phase of our growth which has seen Snappy Shopper grow from a small base last year to national coverage today.”

Mr Rondepierre will take up his role in September.