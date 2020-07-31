Ross puts union at heart of Tory leadership bid

Contender confirms plan

Douglas Ross: would seek a seat at Holyrood

Scottish Conservative MP Douglas Ross has confirmed he will stand for leader of the Scottish Conservatives.

The Moray MP made the announcement this morning, following the resignation yesterday afternoon of Jackson Carlaw.

His supporters want to avoid an election campaign which could see him installed on Wednesday evening.

If successful, he will seek election as an MSP at the next Holyrood elections in May.

Before then, he has asked Ruth Davidson, the Edinburgh Central MSP, to lead First Minister’s Questions, and she has agreed to step up.

Mr Ross resigned from the UK government over the Dominic Cummings debacle, and his emergence as the favourite to become the next Scottish leader, suggests that any differences with Downing Street have been resolved.

Mr Ross said: “This is a crucial time in Scottish politics. We are months away from an important election, and need strong, decisive leadership of our party to take on and defeat the SNP in seats right across the country.

“My message to voters across Scotland will be this: if you want to build a better Scotland, if you want to beat the SNP, and if you want to put the divisions of the past few years behind us, the party I plan to lead is one you can unite behind, and one that can win.

“I want us to show clearly to everyone in Scotland, no matter where they live or who they are, that if they want to move on from the divisions of the past and focus on the issues that really matter; a strong economy, good schools, safe streets and a world-leading NHS then the Scottish Conservatives will be their voice.

“Scotland is an integral part of the United Kingdom and that’s a relationship I want to maintain and improve. Under my leadership, this will be an absolute priority.”

Carlaw quits