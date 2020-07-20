Main Menu

AgriTech deal

Roslin Technologies backs insect food research

| July 21, 2020

Roslin Technologies is based in the Midlothian Science Zone

Roslin Technologies, the Midlothian-based investor in agricultural technology, is investing in Singapore firm Protenga which farms black soldier fly insects to produce animal feed and fertiliser. 

It forms part of a focus on developing alternative protein sources to help overcome food shortages.

Growing insects uses less water, space, energy and time than growing other food sources. Further, Protenga’s production line also generates organic material for fertiliser, through a process similar to composting.

This initiative supports Roslin Technologies’ strategy of building a unique AgriTech venture portfolio to develop sustainable businesses and value-chain solutions in protein production technology innovation.  

The investment has been supported with co-funding from SEEDS Capital, the investment arm of Enterprise Singapore, corroborating the company’s ambition to support sustainable innovative businesses in new fast-growth markets. 

Glen Illing, CEO of Roslin Technologies stated: “This investment is the start of our journey into the insect protein and nutrition market.”

