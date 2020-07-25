Quarantine re-imposed on travellers from Spain

Blow for holidaymakers

Barcelona has closed clubs and bars

Travellers returning to the UK from Spain after midnight tonight will be forced into quarantine for 14 days following a spike in coronavirus cases.

Both the UK and Scottish governments agreed to reimpose the restriction.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted that the decision was made after reviewing the latest data.

Spanish officials have warned a second wave could be imminent after outbreaks in the northeast of the country.

A UK Department for Transport spokesman said: “We have taken this decision to limit any potential spread to the UK. We’ve always been clear that we would act immediately to remove a country where necessary.”

People currently on holiday in Spain should follow the local rules, return home as normal, and check the Foreign Office’s travel advice website for further information.

Spain was initially left off a list of countries that forged “air bridges” with the UK.

The restriction on those returning to Scotland from Spain was lifted on 8 July, but last week Ms Sturgeon warned anyone planning a holiday overseas, particularly to Spain, that there was no guarantee they wouldn’t be hit with renewed restrictions.

The Department for Transport is urging employers to be “understanding of those returning from Spain who now will need to self-isolate”.

Spain has so far seen more than 28,000 coronavirus deaths. On Thursday, it saw the biggest biggest daily increase in infections since its lockdown ended.

Catalonia has ordered all nightclubs to close for two weeks and put a midnight curfew on bars in the greater Barcelona area.

France has warned its citizens not to travel to Catalonia while Norway has said it will start quarantining people arriving from Spain.

The Airport Operators Association said the new measures will “further damage what is already a fragile restart of the aviation sector which continues to face the biggest challenge in its history”.

Budget airline EasyJet said it was “disappointed” and would operate a full schedule in the coming days.

“Customers who no longer wish to travel can transfer their flights without a change fee or receive a voucher for the value of the booking,” the company said in a statement.