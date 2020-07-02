PwC fills senior positions in key city offices

Accountancy

Robin McBurnie and Matthew Hall

Two senior partners have been appointed at PwC’s Edinburgh and Glasgow offices, while the firm has also admitted two partners in Scotland and appointed a tax leader in Aberdeen.

Matthew Hall becomes office senior partner in Edinburgh, while Robin McBurnie takes the same role in Glasgow.

Edinburgh-based Jason Higgs and Paul Cheshire both became partners on 1 July. Mr Higgs leads PwC Scotland’s business restructuring services while Mr Cheshire will be an audit partner with a focus on private business.

Mairi Massey has been named head of tax in the firm’s energy centre of excellence in Aberdeen and Marianne Breen-Hart has been hired as a director in the firm’s technology, data and analytics business, based in Edinburgh.

AAB appointments

Anderson Anderson & Brown has appointed Derek Gemmell as head of construction & property and Stuart Rose as head of construction & property strategy.