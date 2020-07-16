Orega opens second serviced office space in Glasgow

Property

220 St Vincent Street joins the portfolio

Serviced office provider Orega has launched a second business centre in Glasgow, adding to its facility in George Square and The Silver Fin Building in Union Street, Aberdeen.

Orega has signed a 15-year agreement with an institutional client of Barings for three floors at 220 St Vincent Street and it should be open for occupation in October.

The company has 18 business centres in the UK, with plans to continue expanding its portfolio this year.

Zachary Douglas, CEO, said: “Reflecting on what continues to be challenging times for many, we are pleased to have successfully navigated through the last few months.”