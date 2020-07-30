Main Menu

New Town plan could help speed city’s recovery

| July 30, 2020

New drawing of the development

One of the largest developments to come forward in Edinburgh’s city centre for a generation could help with the city’s recovery from the Covid crisis, it has been claimed.

Ediston and Orion Capital Managers have been working together on their shared vision for New Town Quarter, previously known as New Town North, since last year and have carried out what has been one of the largest ever consultations on a city centre development. 

Homes, offices and a hotel are proposed for the 5.9 acre site in Dundas Street, currently occupied by vacant former Royal Bank of Scotland offices.

Ross McNulty, development director at Ediston, said: “Our proposals for New Town Quarter will help speed economic recovery in Edinburgh.

“Research highlights the significant investment benefits that this high-quality development would bring to the Edinburgh economy, as well as helping to meet the pressing need for high quality new homes and office space.

“This is a large and complex site, and we wanted to take the time to get it right.”  

