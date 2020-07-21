New era ushered in as Duff takes Blackadders chair

Law

Blackadders has appointed Glasgow office partner Peter Duff as chairman.

He is an experienced business lawyer in corporate and commercial law, and his role will focus on strategy and development.

The appointment follows the retirement of partner Scott Williamson, who has been chairman for four years. Mr Williamson, who is accredited as a specialist in trust law, will continue as a consultant.

Johnston Clark has been re-elected for the seventh time as managing partner, a position he has held since 2000.

Mr Clark said: “It is a challenging time for the legal profession with new working practices having been forced upon us but it is also a time of opportunities and I am confident we can drive the firm into an exciting new era.”

Blackadders has also announced the promotion of HR Manager, Jane Millar, to director of HR and Facilities. Ms Millar will be responsible for the development of the strategic HR plan in line with the firm’s business objectives, and will oversee the facilities management, learning & development and health & safety.