M&Co considering options including sale of business

Deloitte hired

By a Daily Business reporter |

Chain has 262 stores

Scottish value fashion retailer M&Co, which previously traded as Mackays, is looking at options which include a sale of the Renfrewshire-based business.

The family-owned company, which employs 2,700 staff, is understood to have suffered a £50m revenue shortfall as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Sources say its is working with Deloitte and is understood to be considering options including a partial sale or full sale via a pre-pack administration.

A number of turnaround funds and private equity firms have been approached, according to Sky News.

M&Co currently has 262 stores, the majority of which have now reopened following the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Founded in 1961, M&Co is owned by the McGeoch family and is run by Andy McGeoch, its chief executive.

In the year to February 2019 it reported that earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of £8.7m and an operating profit of £3.6m. Its net debt fell in the same period from £19m to £8.7m.

TopShop owner cuts jobs

Top Shop, Burton’s and Dorothy Perkins owner Arcadia is to axe up to a fifth of its head office jobs.

The group told staff this morning about a major restructuring that is likely result in the loss of about 500 of its 2,500 employees.

In an email, chief executive Ian Grabiner said: “Although our digital platforms provided us with some much-needed sales whilst our stores were closed, it certainly didn’t make up for the loss of sales from our stores and franchise partners.

“We and our partners are unlikely to see the same level of footfall on the high street anytime soon. We can’t ignore the impact this will have on our business and we need to adapt.

“We have already been reducing our store estate over the last few years but we also need to generate further cost savings across our company in order to ensure we have a solid foundation for the future. In order for us to achieve this, we need to restructure our head office to support a more focused and future proofed organisation.”