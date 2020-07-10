MacIver joins board of Aberdeen FC

Football

Kevin MacIver: new director

Aberdeen Football Club’s finance director, Kevin MacIver, has been appointed to the board.

A qualified accountant with 30 years’ experience, Mr MacIver joined the Club as finance director in November 2018.

Since taking up the role, he has been involved in the Cormack Park project, the change of status from a public to private company and the US investment in the Club.

Chairman, Dave Cormack, said Mr MacIver’s appointment to the board recognises the “significant contribution” he has made to the club in the last two years and the vital role he plays in bringing both a hands-on and strategic approach to its finances, human resources and systems.

“In recent months, with the severe financial repercussions of the suspension of football, he has provided the board with sound financial modelling and scenario planning which are enabling us to make well-informed decisions,” said Mr Cormack.

Before joining AFC, Mr MacIver was finance director with Augean North Sea Services. He has also held similar positions with Fifth Ring Group and Enviroco.

He said: “Before the impact of the pandemic hit, the club was in a financially robust position but we are now dealing with an unprecedented set of circumstances. I have no doubt that the club, with the support of its investors, staff and the fans, will get through this.

The AFC board comprises Dave Cormack, Stewart Milne, Gordon Buchan, Tom Crotty, Darren Eales and Robert Wicks, the Club’s commercial director.