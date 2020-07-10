E-commerce firm Machine Labs raises £1m ‘at difficult time’

Seed funding deal

Andrew Veitch: great first year

Machine Labs, the automated e-commerce platform, has raised £1 million in seed funding led by Techstart Ventures alongside the founders, the angel investors Bill Dobbie and Richard Freedman, and the British Business Bank.

An additional £100,000 was provided in grant funding by Amazon and Scottish Enterprise.

Andrew Veitch, Founder and CEO of the Edinburgh-based company, said: “We’ve had a great first year with over 300 e-commerce stores from 23 countries choosing Machine Labs to increase their sales.

“We work exclusively with Shopify who power over one million web shops around the world, of which 80,000 are in the UK. We are planning to add other e-commerce platforms next year.”

Covid-19 caused disruption to the funding round and forced the cancellation of several critical business meetings in North America but it also resulted in an increase of 57% in usage of Shopify as high street shops were forced to switch to e-commerce.

“This was far from the ideal time to be raising money,” continued Mr Veitch. “Fortunately, we had made enough progress in the critical US market, which accounts for most of our customers, to get the support from investors for our next step.

“I’m hugely grateful to everyone who wrote a cheque at this difficult time,” he added. “I’m excited about where we will be in 2021.”

The company has now raised more than £2m following the original Seed round in June last year.